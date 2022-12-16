Soccer coach is arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The victim is currently thirteen years old.
The detainee has been suspended from his professional functions.
December 16, 2022, 02:07 PM
The Portuguese Police have arrested a 19-year-old man who worked as a coach at a sports club in Porto for allegedly having sexually abused a minor athlete.
The Portuguese Judicial Police (PJ) reported this Friday in a statement that it had identified and arrested a man for the “presumed successive authorship of crimes of sexual abuse of minors” between last July and September “in the context of sports activity”.
The suspect was the coach of the training categories of the club in which the victim is a member, who is currently 13 years old. The abuses, which involve “compromising messages of an intimate nature” through social networks, were “recently reported” by relatives close to the victim, according to the same source.
The detainee has been interrogated, has been suspended from his professional functions and has been prohibited from staying in the victim’s area of residence and trying to maintain contact with him, among other measures.
EFE.
