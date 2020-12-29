FSV Mainz 05 releases its coach Jan-Moritz Lichte – it is the second release within three months for the relegation candidate. With Christian Heidel and Martin Schmidt, two old friends are returning to the club.

D.he FSV Mainz 05 parted ways with coach Jan-Moritz Lichte after less than three months. The penultimate in the Bundesliga released the 40-year-old on Monday. Interim coach is the junior coach Jan Siewert. As the club also announced, ex-manager Christian Heidel will return to the club as sports director and former coach Martin Schmidt as sports director.

The former Mainz professional Bo Svensson continues to act as the new head coach. The 41-year-old Dane worked in the junior division of the 05er until 2019 and most recently for the Austrian second division club FC Liefering. Svensson is contractually bound there until 2023.

“Jan-Moritz Lichte is an absolute football expert who has shown particular support for the club in a difficult situation,” said club chairman Stefan Hofmann. “We agreed with him that we would sit down after a certain period of time and discuss the extent to which there will be a future

Task for him at Mainz 05. “