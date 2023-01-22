Lieke Martens made her thousands of followers sweat in some spicy postcards on and off the court in her social mediawhich continues to make her one of the best instagram influencers of the moment.

The beautiful forward of Paris Saint-Germain of the French Division 1 Féminine has always caused a stir in her spicy photo sessions, always having more than 50,000 likes and endless comments praising her great body.

At the moment, she has 1.3 million followers on her official Instagram account and that makes her one of the great figures on digital platforms with different themes on her postcards.

In 2017, she was proclaimed champion of the Women’s Eurocup 2017 with the Netherlands women’s soccer team, recording 3 goals and 2 assists throughout the competition and being chosen as the best player of the tournament.

Lieke Martens shows her beauty in spicy postcards. Photo: Instagram Lieke Martens

After becoming European champion, she was made a Knight of the Order of Orange-Nassau. On October 23, 2017, she was awarded as the best soccer player of the year with The Best FIFA Women’s Player award, from the FIFA. 2019 she was proclaimed runner-up with the Netherlands in the Women’s World Cup.

Lieke began participating with the Netherlands National Team from an early age, going through all its lower categories under-15, under-16, under-17 and under-19.