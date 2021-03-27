Every season, soccer fans hope that, from one moment to the next, their team’s recent signings will settle into the squad like nothing else. Also, that the performance of the players always remains constant, in accordance with expectations.

When defining who is more suitable, details such as power or speed come to light, which are difficult to measure with precision. On the plain or soccer fields, the talks between players allude to the game systems used in the game. FIFA. Or at least there are those anecdotes.

It seeks, in an increasingly intense way, to take the video game to the fields. Martin of the Palace, a Mexican sports journalist, took this debate to his social networks: How much does the experience of the FIFA the expectations of a fan in real soccer?

The answers range from that the possibilities in gaming are expected in a professional footballer, until the recent dominance dynasties (such as those of the Barcelona, Real Madrid or Manchester City) modify what the fan expects to see from their team and their players.

Taking this debate, soccer media specialists spoke about how much the fans require a soccer player to perform as in video games. They also abounded, in an interview, on how much the consumption of sport has changed, to the point that it is more likely that a fan enjoys football on their console than on television or the stadium.

It’s in the game!

Eden Hazard, Belgian player, cost Real Madrid an approximate of 157 million euros. However, their performance has been minimal, especially due to a streak of injuries that have limited their presence on the pitch. His career is terminated and there are claims that his main achievement in it is having been the cover of FIFA 20.

Daniel Hernandez, editor for Marca Claro, points out that the game is clearly based on reality. However, it is still a virtual entity. A fiction at the end of the day.

‘We want the footballer on the pitch to behave like a robot. We think that’s what he works and trains for. But the virtual environment is not the same as the real one, with heat, cold, dehydration or physical state‘, says the journalist. ‘They expect the footballer to behave explosively for 90 minutes because in his 8 or 10 minute match he can do it‘.

For Oscar Fernando Vazquez, editor at TUDN, the opinion is very similar. He considers that the fan not only expects to see from the footballers movements that can be made with the control in hand, but also that the physical condition for it reaches.

‘Many times it can be seen Edinson cavani (Uruguayan player of the Manchester United) with his hands on his waist and breathing through his mouth at 65 minutes in a real match. At that point, in the game to be able to continue for a long time on the stopwatch with its physical bar still acceptable‘says the editor.

Soccer depends on age

In accordance with Nielsen, at least four out of every 10 people in the world consider themselves soccer fans. However, this has not exactly represented insurance as far as audience is concerned.

In China, for example, contracts for the transmission rights of the Premier league. Even Suning, a Chinese company that owns the Inter de MilanHe is thinking of selling the team and his participation to the league in his country.

Vazquez, in the first instance, it considers that there are two groups of soccer fans across FIFA. There are those who are addicted to the video game and, on the other hand, those who reinforce their existing hobby with the video game. In the first case, the title of EA Sports it could be an entrance to know the real sport, although it does not always happen.

‘There may be people who only play on days when there is no game and there are others who, although they like to watch real football, prefer to play instead of watching a real duel where their team does not play.‘.

‘That’s where the age factor comes in: there are those who grew up watching football and who, as the video game became popular, adopted it; but it will be difficult to spend more time in the video game. There are others who grew up with soccer and the video game at the same time, I see it more difficult for them to consume more real soccer than virtual”, Reiterates the TUDN member.

Hernandez, meanwhile, considers that in effect the fan is more inclined to enjoy matches in FIFA than full games in real life. This is because the duration of a duel can be configured, compared to the duration of 90 minutes in sport.

‘If a person can spend two hours of his life watching a football game, it is because he is a true fan. Either by a player, a coach or a team. Because you want to see Haaland, Mbappé, Messi or Cristiano‘.

‘But you can go all afternoon with the television and the control. With the dynamics that happen as he challenges her with friends, online or even as a streamer. A match, even for relevance, you can review it on social networks or with a summary‘, values ​​Hernández.

Virtual football money

After winning the Premier League 2019-20, the Liverpool waited for the market to close to sign players like the Portuguese Diogo Jota and greek Kostas tsimikas. Then, in the middle of the season and after a disastrous end of the year with injuries in the defensive zone, the sports management’s solution focused on bringing the Turk Ozban kabak.

However, painting fans Net they not only criticized the ‘lack of investment’. They also lashed out that the newcomers did not settle into the starting lineup right away. Nacho gonzalez, a journalist for the YouTube channel La Media Inglesa, responded to this complaint with a phrase: ‘nor that it was FIFA‘.

‘The fanatic loves to see himself in the role of the sports director or manager and do in the virtual plane what he would like in the real world. The fan is usually a frustrated manager or manager‘Hernández commented.

‘The video game fan sometimes loses a lot of the reality of what is happening. In the title, within certain parameters, you can achieve the signing that you would like. In the real world there are many factors such as the personality of the player or the negotiations. Even gruesome topics with representatives‘he added.

The English Media, for example, has documented the close relationship between the British-Iranian agent, Kia Joorabchian, with Arsenal, which allowed footballers like the Brazilian David Luiz a criticized signing with the Gunner entity. These types of situations, naturally, are not contemplated in FIFA or other games.

From game to reality

Video games have long been known to inspire themes in real sports. Although the original debate talks about the amateur sector, how much have the titles fed to the competitions in reality? Football ManagerEven since its versions in the 90s, it has inspired the signing of players.

‘The president of Toulouse in France announced last year that he would use FIFA to decide on his next signings. I have seen other teams in England in the lower divisions analyze and create tactics with the video game‘says Vázquez.

‘In addition, the world’s great teams already use metrics and big data for performance analysis. One of the large companies in this field, Opta, has indicated that its service received a lot of inspiration from FIFA”, Adds the TUDN journalist. “Now Adidas and Google also have a special program to collect performances.”

While performance measurement can apply in both cases, the pace of play is different. For example, a player has higher speed or can run and move constantly in the FIFA. In this way, the rhythm of the game that is seen in the virtual court is not the same as in the real one.

‘The physical characteristics of a human being are tried to imitate, but it is the human being himself who changes from day to day. To think that, as he behaves in a way in FIFA, he will behave the same on the field of play, is to ignore the human factor. You don’t know if he got up in a bad way, if he is tired, if he is worried‘, emphasized the editor of Marca Claro.

‘People forget that the footballer is a human being. On the other hand, we see footballers so great that sometimes we want everyone to be like them. But they are people with very special talents and personalities. If everyone were like them, soccer would be lazy. Life is a consequence of successes and mistakes”, He added Hernandez.

In the end it is football and it should be understood as such

Real soccer has more variables around it. From those who are on the court, such as the referee or the players, to those who are outside of it. Factors ranging from human relationships to the economic. It is possible for a video game to try to replicate them, but sometimes it is not possible. There are even aspects that the developers refuse to recreate.

‘Every year we want the game to recreate football in the most authentic way possible. But we also want to express the game in its purest form. That means for us that there are fans in the stands‘said the producer of FIFA 21, Ionel Stanescu, regarding the possibility that the game imitates the games behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

The VAR, in the same way, was also rejected by the developers in EA Sports. Both aspects, whether we like it or not, affect the rhythm and the way of playing. For better or worse.

‘In FIFA you have a 1 vs. 1. Of course there are factors such as psychological or physical that influence a virtual challenge, but in real football you have 11 vs. 11 and that’s just in the field‘, establishes Vazquez to end. ‘The possibilities are exponential, infinite; the fan must see that it will be difficult to have a similar rhythm, even though FIFA is a great simulator‘.



