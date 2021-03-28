A few days ago the Racing Club announced that he would make the fans of the team of Avellaneda disappeared during the Argentine dictatorship. The sociologist Julian Scher is in charge of tracking down the names of the fans who will deserve such an honor. The promise of Racinguist eternity will not compensate for the pain of the families or the ignominious silence in which the disappearances occurred, but at least it gives those victims a special status reserved for heroes. I believe, on the other hand, that the gesture makes the club bigger and also a little better this world in which we live.

On the other side of the world, Norwegian national team players took to the field in their qualifying matches at world wearing a T-shirt that read “Human rights, on and off the field.” A few days later, the players of the German team joined the claim, with the same message, but much better design, and those of Netherlands.

The players of Germany ask for respect for human rights on the way from their national team to Qatar 2022.

Pool (Getty Images)

At the club level, the European Football Development Network, formed by entities from all Europe, has launched the campaign for one more year More than Football With which it is sought to give visibility to the projects that dozens of football clubs and foundations maintain with the objective of social improvement in their territories. It is true that clubs could do much more, but it is no less so that in the last twenty years there has been a significant social shift in the world of sport.

The topic defines soccer as the opium of the people, a kind of poppy that prevents social progress. This idea is based on the use that different dictatorships have historically made of the beautiful sport for their own interests, but forgets that, on the other side of the scale, the stadium has been and is an area of ​​freedom and vindication. And it can continue to be so, both in the green and in the stands. It all depends on the people who inhabit it at all times and their interests. For me, this week it reconciles me with my passion and gives me hope of being able to have a better and fairer football.