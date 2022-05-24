With a well-deserved tribute to Julio Adrián Quintero, this weekend will be held the State Soccer Tournament, Junior Mixed Category “Panditas”.

At a press conference held at the offices of the Municipal Sports Institute of Ahomeorganizers and sports authorities released the details of the event.

The Operational Director of IMDA Edgar Acosta, the President of the Municipal Soccer Committee of Ahome Carlos Fabricio García Ungson, the honoree Julio Quintero and the selected Ahomenses were present at the meeting with the media. Iker Islas and Edson Flores.

After two years of recess due to the pandemic, state football championships returnwhose first seat was granted to the municipality of Ahome.

The contest will take place from Thursday to next Sunday in the cathedral of Ahomean soccer, the stadium Doctor Juan Navarro Escoto.

“After so long that federated soccer did not come to Ahome, now we have the honor of hosting the first State of 2022, in Pandas, a category where you have an excellent coexistence between parents and children, a very nice feeling”, declared Édgar Acosta.

The fair will have the participation of six teams: Ahome Municipal, Ahome Asoditef, Guasave Municipal, Culiacán Municipal, Culiacán Prodemu and Mazatlán Indem. The meetings will start on Thursday at 5:00 p.m., and at 7:00 p.m. the opening ceremony will take place. The activity will continue on Friday and Saturday, to celebrate the final on Sunday at half past nine in the morning.

“First of all, I want to thank the sports institute for giving us the endorsement and support to receive the state. For the (soccer) committee it is a great satisfaction to be the hosts, they have worked very hard so that we can enjoy an excellent tournament”, said Fabricio García. Julio Quintero was surprised by the tribute he will receive over the weekend.

“Infinite thanks to the soccer committee for the tribute, the truth is that I did not expect it. ANDIt is a pride and satisfaction to represent AhomeThat is why we have been training very hard, focused on what we want, and feel sure that you will have a worthy representation”, said the coach excitedly.

The champion team will be the basis for forming the Sinaloa team that will participate in the national championship of the category, to be held from July 11 to 15 in Tepic, Nayarit.