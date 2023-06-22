After the ‘Bosman Act’ in the 90s, the world of football changed completely, because the players agreed to more rights in terms of transfers, salaries and contracts.

One of the figures that gained a lot of strength with this important change were player agents, who they gained prominence in world football and became a key player in the negotiations between clubs and players.

What role do player agents play?



Jorge Messi, father and representative of Lionel

The main task that an agent must perform is to look after the interests of your client (in this case a player or coach), above the personal, and work behind the scenes to find the well-being of the group of people he manages.

According to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), a representative It is the link that the players have with the directives of the different football clubs to negotiate a series of details on contractual issues

Among the main tasks stands out: search for equipment for their clients, negotiate contract length, salary and bonusestransfer bonuses, discussing the role he is going to have in the club, playing minutes and all kinds of elements that directly affect his client.

In addition, the football agent in many cases becomes that support and guide that allows the represented person to make crucial decisions in his sports career, although always, the last decision is up to the football player or coach.

On the other hand, the agent also negotiates the issue of sponsorships, keeps the agenda of appearances on television, radio and digital media, and provides certain information to journalists to promote the career of those represented.

How much can a representative earn?



The best players and coaches on the planet have great representatives who helped consolidate a successful career, full of titles and which allows them to earn large sums of money. But not in all cases the representatives manage to consolidate themselves in the world of football.

An agent can earn money depending on the type of players he manages and how many he has in his agency. for doing your job, they can receive up to 10% of the salary of a represented, the more players you have, the more profit you can generate.

According to Sports Management Worldwide, an agent can earn per player represented in the Premier League between £1,200 and £550,000 a year. In Major League Soccer, the numbers are among the $1,300 and $260,000; but these figures always depend on the money handled by the different leagues and clubs in the world.

Photo: Social networks, Inter Miami Twitter

Furthermore, these people they take a part when one of their clients changes from one team to another, or sign a renewal contract with any club, this is known as the ‘transfer or renewal bonus’.

According to a report from the FIFAthe agents important money commissions are taken ‘into the pocket’ for being ‘the bridge’ in the contract negotiation between a player and a club. This is an issue that the world soccer governing body wants to regulate in the coming years in cases where large sums of money have been moved.

How to be a soccer agent?



Entrepreneur Jorge Mendes

To become an agent for a soccer player, interested persons They must have a certain amount of knowledge ranging from labor or contractual rights, business management, to a specialization in business.

FIFA has a space called ‘Agent Platform’ for people who want to have a football representative license from the governing body. To do this, you must comply with a series of requirements and tests carried out in the entity.

But this is not an essential requirement to be a football representative, since the only condition that is known today is that the person concerned be affiliated with the federation of the country where they want to operate their agency, meet a series of requirements and pay a percentage to the entity in which it is registered.

