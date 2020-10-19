Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin commented on the possibility of new restrictions in Moscow to combat the spread of coronavirus infection. About this on Monday, October 19, he wrote on your personal blog.

First of all, the mayor explained why the number of COVID-19 cases in the capital began to grow. Sobyanin said that the high rates were influenced by the effectiveness of the tests for infection. “In Moscow, the number of tests per 100 thousand inhabitants is one of the highest in Russia and among cities in the world. 1.5-2 times more than in London or Berlin, ”he said.

In addition, ELISA tests and CT diagnostics are carried out in parallel. “And the number of express tests can no longer be counted,” the Moscow mayor added, explaining that it is important to separate the concepts of “really infected with covid” and simply “identified”.

According to Sobyanin, the authorities will “strictly and systematically monitor compliance with the measures taken.” In particular, mask mode in public transport and company reports on the number of workers transferred to telecommuting.

At the same time, the mayor of Moscow said that the introduction of a curfew, a complete ban on movement in the city, a ban on entry and exit, the closure of almost all enterprises are extreme measures that are unacceptable and impossible for the city. According to him, it is necessary to adhere to the optimal strategy in the fight against COVID-19 – the city cannot be completely closed, but also restrictive measures cannot be abandoned.

