Next week will be decisive in Moscow in terms of making a decision to combat the spread of coronavirus. About it warned Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin on his blog.

According to him, the situation can be stabilized without new measures, but subject to compliance with all current regulations. “If it is possible to ensure strict compliance with the current restrictions, then there will be a chance to stop the growth in the incidence of coronavirus and stabilize the situation without additional, extremely undesirable restrictive measures,” the mayor wrote.

Sobyanin noted that the past week was without noticeable improvements, the number of new infections and hospitalizations was growing. In this regard, the autumn school holidays were extended, residents over 65 were advised to stay at home, companies were instructed to transfer a third of their employees to remote work. According to the mayor, these measures have yielded results, but not enough – the total passenger traffic in public transport has decreased by 10-11 percent compared to the end of September. The share of pensioners and citizens with chronic diseases among passengers decreased slightly.

Earlier, Sergei Sobyanin appealed to Muscovites in connection with the epidemic and asked them to wait a few more months so that the city does not collapse.

Since October 9, due to the coronavirus, preferential and free travel for schoolchildren, the elderly and the chronically ill has been suspended in Moscow. Prior to this, ticket sales to theaters and museums subordinate to the Moscow government were transferred online.