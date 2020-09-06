Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in an interview with the NTV channel urged the townspeople to not imagine rumors concerning the attainable re-introduction of quarantine within the capital.

“We simply want, excuse me, to filter all this circulation of all types of rumors, hypothesis and so forth – and dwell an actual life,” the mayor stated.

Based on him, within the occasion of a essential state of affairs, the town authorities will “react to it.” “However to bury your self prematurely and say: horror, horror will not be value it,” Sobyanin concluded, urging the townspeople to be extra optimistic.

Earlier, the Moscow authorities have already denied rumors concerning the attainable re-introduction of the self-isolation regime within the metropolis because of the risk of a second wave of coronavirus unfold. This situation will not be being thought of by the town authorities, officers stated.