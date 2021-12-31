Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin congratulated the residents of the capital on the New Year, urging them to remember the bright moments of the past year. The festive video appeared on the social networks of the capital’s mayor on December 31.

“This evening, probably, each of us can remember the bright moments of his life. Today I want to thank you. Thank you for your hard work, talents and patience. Thanks to the veterans who have devoted decades to the development of their beloved city and our country. Special thanks to doctors and nurses who are still at the forefront of the fight against covid. (…) Dear Muscovites, on this festive evening, let me raise a glass to your health and wish you and your loved ones well-being and good mood. Happy new year 2022, friends! ” – he said.

Sobyanin noted that, despite the second year of the pandemic, the capital is actively developing: housing, roads, schools, hospitals are being built, parks and courtyards are being improved, monuments are being restored.

On November 30, Moscow was recognized as a leader among European cities in innovation, contributing to the fight against the spread of COVID-19. The rating among 100 cities from 40 countries was compiled by the international research agency StartupBlink.

On New Year’s midnight, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the Russians with the longest New Year’s greetings. He noted the importance of joint problem solving, the value of family and friends, the mood for the creation and implementation of personal plans.