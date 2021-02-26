Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin suggested leaving Lubyanskaya Square unchanged and not yet installing any monument on it. The head of the city announced this on his on the site…

The capital’s mayor recalled that Alexander Nevsky or Felix Dzerzhinsky were proposed as candidates for the future monument to Muscovites.

However, public opinion, according to Sobyanin, was divided approximately in half, and the voting itself began to turn into a confrontation between people with different views.

“Different points of view on history are inevitable. But the monuments on the streets and squares should not split, but unite the society, ”the mayor said.

In this regard, he decided to stop the discussion and for the time being leave Lubyanskaya Square in its current form.

The head of the city thanked all concerned citizens who participated in the discussion.

Recall the decision to conduct a survey was adopted following the meeting Public Chamber of Moscow. The poll itself started on February 25 on the Active Citizen portal.