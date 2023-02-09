At various venues in Moscow, lessons are held for schoolchildren in an unusual format. Mayor of the capital Sergey Sobyanin spoke about them on February 9 in his Telegram channel.

“Teachers are choosing new exciting formats – experiments and open dialogues for studying various disciplines. An unusual educational approach helps the children to take a fresh look at school subjects, learn them better and decide on the choice of a profession,” he said.

Such educational events have been held for several years as part of the “Study Day at the Museum” and “Study Day at the Library” projects.

Now they can be visited in the museum-estate “Kuskovo”, in the House of Russian Diaspora named after. Alexander Solzhenitsyn, in the Tsaritsyno Museum-Reserve, in the Moscow Zoo and in other cultural institutions. In total, more than 140 sites are available to residents of Moscow.

“Educators can sign up groups of children for study days in libraries and museums at any time. Also, schoolchildren can freely visit museums and exhibitions using the Moskvenok card or the Muscovite card – the Museums for Children project is working for this, ”said Sobyanin.

Earlier, on January 30, the mayor of the capital spoke about the services of the Moscow Electronic School (MES). Among them are an electronic diary, an electronic journal, a student portfolio, thematic assessment and virtual laboratories in various subjects.