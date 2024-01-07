In Moscow, during excavations on Bolshaya Tatarskaya Street, archaeologists discovered fragments of porcelain dishes from the 18th–19th centuries. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, spoke about this on Sunday, January 7.

He clarified that the excavations were carried out in the place where the Tatar settlement was previously located.

According to Sobyanin, from the scattered pieces found, restorers managed to restore an entire collection of tea and table porcelain. As the mayor pointed out, the collection includes products from both small factories of the Russian Empire and large and famous ones – Kuznetsovsky and the Kornilov brothers, as well as items produced at the Gardner factory. In addition, there are fragments of Chinese porcelain from the early 18th century.

“Thanks to the finds, you can imagine how the residents of Zamoskvorechye set the festive table more than 150 years ago,” the mayor noted in his Telegram channel.

At the end of December, Sobyanin said that in Moscow over the past 12 years, archaeologists have discovered more than 100 thousand historical artifacts. He added that the total area of ​​archaeological work amounted to 9962 square meters. m, work was carried out at more than 600 sites.

In September, during archaeological work at the site of the future deluxe quarter in Zamoskvorechye, scientists discovered a treasure – coins of the 15th-16th centuries from the era of Ivan the Terrible and his ancestors.

In addition to the treasure with coins, archaeologists also discovered a set of dishes from the second half of the 18th century from a manufacturer known to this day? – Villeroy & Boch. The found set of dishes includes different types of ceramics, earthenware, and porcelain. This find belongs to another period in the history of the Tatar settlement.