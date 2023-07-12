Active work is underway in Moscow to improve and reconstruct historical and cultural monuments. This was announced on Tuesday, July 11, by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in his Telegram channel.

The official stressed that Moscow is one of the world leaders in terms of the pace and quality of restoration of historical and cultural monuments.

Specialists are updating engineering systems, as well as restoring the composition of the area. So, for the first time in 40 years, a ceramic fountain near the renovated pavilion No. 30 was launched at VDNKh, writes RIAMO. Specialists re-cast almost all ceramic parts, and also replaced its equipment, the TV channel notes. “360”.

“There are cases when the main focus is the buildings themselves, and the improvement of the territory is the final stage in the creation of a single ensemble,” the mayor quotes “Moscow 24”.

In addition, five buildings of the Moscow Palace of Pioneers are currently under reconstruction, the website writes. aif.ru. Also, specialists are engaged in the improvement of the adjacent territory, which is at the final stage. As a result, historical elements will be preserved, the city news agency notes. “Moscow”.

Since 2021, the renovation of the Pokrovskoye-Streshnevo estate and the park of the same name has continued. The restoration of the facades of the building has already been completed, now the interior decoration is underway, notes NSN.

In June, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed to begin the reconstruction of the Moscow Canal no later than 2025. The head of state also pointed out the need to expand the shipbuilding program until 2035 with an emphasis on the passenger fleet.