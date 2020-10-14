Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, during the inspection for the reconstruction of Paveletskaya Square, said that the object is planned to be completed in the fall of 2021.

“There were two famous long-term construction projects in Moscow. These are the squares of the Belorussky railway station and the Paveletsky railway station. As for the Belorussky railway station, we canceled the investment contract and made a comfortable area there, ”the mayor emphasized. At the same time, he noted that they were trying to terminate the contract for the Paveletsky railway station and make there a green lawn instead of a shopping center. However, this did not succeed as the object was on bail in international courts.

“The long litigation eventually ended, and a clear investor appeared. And I hope that next year, at this place, there will be a first-class landscaped area with green spaces, walking areas and accompanying trade, ”Sobyanin said.

According to him, the reconstruction will make it possible to streamline one of the largest transport hubs in Moscow, where the passenger traffic is about 350 thousand people per day. These include the Koltsevaya and Zamoskoretskaya lines, the Garden Ring, tram tracks that have been reconstructed.

The capital’s mayor expressed hope that the last long-term construction next year will be liquidated.

In turn, the owner of the PIK group of companies, Sergei Gordeev, reported to Sobyanin that the work was going on around the clock. So, almost all underground work has been completed, and the construction will be completed in November. The construction of the park is scheduled to begin in March.

The concept of reconstruction of the station square provides for the construction of a five-story underground multifunctional complex with an area of ​​73 thousand square meters. m and the creation of a new landscape park with an area of ​​3 hectares.

A shopping and entertainment center will occupy three levels of the complex, and parking for 277 cars will be located on the fourth and fifth levels. A feature of the shopping center will be oval-shaped glass canopies with upward-curved canopies. A landscape park will be created on the roof of the shopping complex, on the same level as the street. Its main objects will be a square with a fountain and an open amphitheater.

Earlier, Sobyanin inspected the construction progress of the school building number 1002 on Solntsevsky Prospekt. He noted that despite the difficulties that arose this year against the background of the pandemic, the active construction of educational institutions continues in the capital. So, in recent years, almost 400 kindergartens and schools have been erected in the city.