The traditional festival “Moscow Maslenitsa” will open in the capital on February 17, the events will last ten days at 23 venues, guests will be presented with about 250 culinary shows. This was stated on February 16 in a message on site mayor and government of Moscow.

“Like in previous years, the guests of the festival will enjoy a real gastronomic abundance. Cafes and restaurants have prepared a huge selection, ”wrote the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin.

More than 50 types of pancakes can be tasted at the Moscow Maslenitsa venues, guests can choose from more than 30 types of cheese, 50 types of fish and 100 types of meat delicacies as fillings.

“Those who wish can not only try pancakes, but also learn how to cook them. More than two thousand culinary and creative master classes, about 250 culinary shows on ofirs and stoves are planned,” the mayor of the metropolis added.

Performances of folk ensembles, folklore groups and Cossack choirs are expected at the festival sites, skating rinks with locker rooms and skate rentals will also work.

“I invite you, friends, to the festival venues in the center and districts. May the onset of spring bring you joy and goodness, ”concluded Sobyanin.

In addition, the parks of the capital have prepared concerts, performances, fairs and competitions, which will culminate in the traditional burning of the Maslenitsa effigy on the last day of the festivities. The most intense program awaits Muscovites and guests of the capital on the weekend of February 25–26.

Gorky Park will become the main venue for the festival, and events will also take place on Revolution Square, the square near Golyanovskiy Pond and in other locations.