Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the main projects for the industrialization of the capital.

In your personal blog on Tuesday, August 8, the official noted that the city authorities began active work on concentrating a world-class high-tech industry in Moscow. So, since 2018, industries, industry, science and new technologies have been actively developing in the city.

“Over the past five years, we have grown our economy by 12%, which by and large is twice as much as the average for Russia, and ensured a two-fold increase in investment,” Sobyanin is quoted as saying. NSN.

The head of the city stressed that it was important to invest not only in investments in the service sector, financial and banking, but also in industry, the TV channel reports. “360”. Currently, more than 700,000 Muscovites work at industrial enterprises. Product output has doubled in five years.

The mayor noted that in a few years the number of employees at sites such as Zelenograd, Rudnevo, Pechatniki has become more than in the industrial parks of Tatarstan, the city news agency notes “Moscow”.

Sobyanin also stressed that the capital has potential and specialists, which attracts investors, writes RT.

On August 7, it became known that Moscow manufacturers of children’s toys increased the output of play products from January to May by 1.5 times. This trend has been observed for the second year in a row. In total, about 60 enterprises of this direction operate in the capital, almost 15 thousand people work for them.

The mayor stressed that the capital’s manufacturers of children’s goods confidently occupy the niches of foreign companies that have decided to leave the Russian market.