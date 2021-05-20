Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, addressing the residents of the capital, spoke about the need for vaccination against coronavirus infection in preparation for vacation.

“Whoever wants to plan a vacation, of course, needs to be vaccinated: if you have not been sick before, there are no antibodies, you must be vaccinated, not risk your health or those around you. This is the first thing to do when preparing for a vacation, “Sobyanin said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel.

On May 14, it became known that 99% of those vaccinated against coronavirus do not get an infection. On the same day, the mayor of the capital said that he retained antibodies to coronavirus almost a year after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to him, about 1.3 million people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Moscow. Sobyanin urged residents of the capital to visit vaccination points and get vaccinated against infection, recalling that the corresponding points in the city operate in clinics, shopping centers and parks.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged citizens to continue to actively test for coronavirus and get vaccinated to overcome the pandemic. The head of state noted that about 21.5 million Russians have already been vaccinated, which is a good result.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus began in Moscow in early December last year, and it started across the country on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly pointed out that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic.

To date, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.