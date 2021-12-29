Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the decrease in the incidence of coronavirus in Moscow in recent weeks during an interview with the TV channel TVC…

The mayor said the incidence of coronavirus has dropped 13 percent in the past five weeks. “The situation is more or less favorable, it continues to improve,” he stated.

At the same time, Sobyanin clarified that point restrictions are possible in the city, which will not disrupt the rhythm of work, and also stressed that one must be prepared for any scenarios. “When the omicron arrives, we will deal with it, take measures,” the mayor concluded.

On December 21, Sergei Sobyanin called the situation with the coronavirus in the capital calm. He noted that more than 40 percent of hospital beds for coronavirus patients are in reserve.