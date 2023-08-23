Sobyanin: emergency services are inspecting the Moscow City area, there are no casualties

Emergency services are inspecting the territory of the Moscow City complex; as a result of a drone strike, several windows in two adjacent five-story buildings were shattered. About this in Telegram-channel said the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin.

He spoke about the damage in the Moscow City area after the drone crashed. “Several windows were broken in two adjacent five-story buildings. There were no casualties,” the politician said.

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, from August 22 to 23, Sobyanin reported that a drone had hit the Moscow City building. The second device was shot down by means of air defense (air defense) in the Mozhaisk district of the Moscow region. As specified in the Ministry of Defense, another drone was shot down in the sky over the territory of the Khimki region.