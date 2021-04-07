Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about the struggle of the Moscow authorities with the coronavirus pandemic. The video was published in his blog…

According to the mayor, the video shows everything that has been done for Muscovites over the past year in order to bring the end of the pandemic as close as possible.

At the beginning of the video, it is said that the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in the capital on February 29, 2020, after which an emergency regime was introduced in Moscow and other regions. The primary task of the authorities was the deployment of a large-scale testing system for the rapid identification of those infected. It is specified that Moscow was the only constituent entity of Russia that began to conduct free PCR testing of patients with ARVI symptoms.

In May 2020, city ELISA centers appeared, in which citizens are invited to check for antibodies to coronavirus. Thanks to them, doctors were able to identify asymptomatic carriers of the infection.

The system of electronic medical records of Moscow residents was also improved. More than 60 metropolitan medical centers have been redesigned, a bed fund has been created. Many patients were hospitalized in Kommunarka, a new specialized hospital “which has become the flagship of the fight against COVID-19 in Russia.”

In addition, five reserve hospitals were created in the capital, and the Center in Voronovsky was built in the shortest possible time – from March 12 to April 20.

“In April, on the basis of Moscow polyclinics, unique CT centers were opened, which have no analogues in the world, the network of centers has become Moscow know-how,” the video says. In them, you can undergo a full diagnostic study.

In conclusion, Muscovites were reminded that mass vaccination should finally stop the spread of the infection. In the capital, vaccinations are provided free of charge.

