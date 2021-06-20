Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that cases of repeated COVID-19 disease are recorded in the capital, including after vaccination. He announced this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1”, reports TASS…

The mayor noted that the spread of the coronavirus in Moscow is associated with the Indian strain of the virus. The mayor explained that the level of immunity, in order to protect against the Indian mutation, must be twice as high as compared to the Wuhan version. Therefore, according to him, you can observe repeated infections among those who were vaccinated, but a long time ago.

Earlier, Sobyanin said that Moscow actually began to go through the story of the coronavirus in a new way. The mayor noted that at the moment the consequences of the spread of the infection have become more severe.