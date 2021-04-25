The development of railway transport is of the same priority for the Moscow authorities as the development of the metro. About this on April 25 on the air of the TV channel “Russia 1” said the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

“Today, for us, projects related to the development of railway transport are of the same priority as the metro. In fact, this is land transport, and it should not differ from the metro, ”Sobyanin said.

He also reminded that railway and mainline transport is environmentally friendly. Emissions from subway or train cars are several times less than from one car.

The mayor added that this year a program has been launched in Moscow, according to which purchases of buses on motor fuel have been stopped. The capitals will continue their active transition to ecological electric transport.

“And today Moscow has the largest fleet of electric buses in Europe,” added Sobyanin.

On April 22, it was reported that the first hydrogen buses will appear in the Russian Federation in 2024. The Ministry of Industry and Trade said that this year they will create a prototype of the transport. The initiative also requires hydrogen refueling. The idea of ​​creating hydrogen transport was announced by President Vladimir Putin last year.

On April 19, Sobyanin said that in 2021, a clock schedule will be introduced on most metropolitan routes. Buses will leave at regular intervals – every 5, 10 or 15 minutes, depending on the type of route. He noted that the old rolling stock will be replaced by modern ones with a large number of seats.