Moscow Mayor Sobyanin: Several buildings were slightly damaged in a UAV attack

As a result of the attack by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in Moscow, there was minor damage to several buildings. This was announced by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, in his Telegram-channel.

“At this point, no one has been seriously injured. I ask you to trust only official sources and not to distribute unverified information,” he said.

Sobyanin noted that all emergency services of the city are at the scene of the incident, they are investigating the causes of the incident.

Earlier in the morning on May 30, it became known about an explosion in a residential building in the Novomoskovsky district of the capital on Atlasova Street in the settlement of Moskovsky. As Shot reported, the cotton sounded from the apartment on the 25th floor, the balcony was damaged in it. Windows were shattered in several other apartments.

On Profsoyuznaya Street in Moscow, a UAV crashed into a residential building and got into an apartment on the 16th floor, residents are being evacuated. The device carried a KZ-6 cumulative charge, but did not explode in the room.

In the suburbs, a drone was shot down over Novaya Riga. The sounds of explosions were also reported by residents of Odintsovo, Nemchinovka and Barvikha near Moscow.