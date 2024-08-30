Sobyanin: Several innovative transport projects are starting work in Moscow

Several innovative projects in the transport sector are being implemented in Moscow at once. This was announced by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin in his Telegram-channel.

In particular, two digital stations of Moscow transport began operating: at Maryina Roshcha on the Big Circle Line and in Terminal No. 1 of the Nizhegorodskaya Moscow Highway.

It is noted that the content for these stations is loaded remotely, in less than a minute. Thus, passengers will be able to receive information about changes in the operation of transport promptly.