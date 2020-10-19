Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin on Monday, October 19, published on his personal website an article in which he spoke about how restrictive measures on coronavirus work in the capital.

The mayor noted that the authorities have to choose not between good and bad decisions, but between “the lesser of two evils”. However, if we do nothing today, more stringent measures will be required tomorrow. At the same time, according to Sobyanin, the city authorities have found the best way that will help protect the most vulnerable categories of citizens to the disease and maintain a sufficient amount of planned medical care and at the same time prevent a total lockdown.

To date, about 15 thousand beds for coronavirus patients have been deployed in the capital. According to Sobyanin, this is a lot, but if the incidence continues to grow, they will not be enough and other hospitals will have to be used for these purposes, which will affect the quality of medical care. By the way, in terms of the number of hospitalizations and covid pneumonia, Moscow is in 30-40th place among Russian regions, and in terms of coronavirus detection – in first.

Sobyanin explained that anti-epidemic measures are also needed because it is necessary to fight epidemics, for which there is still no effective medicine and mass vaccine, not only by increasing the number of places in hospitals.

“Why can’t we create as many hospital beds as is required to treat patients? Every system has its limits. The number of hospital beds cannot be limitless, ”he wrote.

The mayor of Moscow added that in November the city will receive the first more or less large batches of vaccine against coronavirus, and in December-January mass vaccination of the population will begin.

“And this will be the final victory over the pandemic,” Sobyanin is sure.