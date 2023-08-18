Sobyanin announced the absence of destruction in the Expocentre area due to the wreckage of the UAV

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin spoke about a new attack by Ukrainian UAVs on the capital, which took place on the night of August 18.

According to the mayor, the drone was destroyed by the air defense forces (Air Defense) while trying to fly to Moscow. The wreckage of the drone fell in the area of ​​the Expocentre on Krasnopresnenskaya embankment. According to the source TASS in emergency services, the collapse area of ​​the pavilion was about 30 square meters. The outer wall of the building was damaged, he said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that the device tried to attack objects located in Moscow and the Moscow region around 04:00 Moscow time.

As a result of the incident, no one was injured. Emergency services are on site.

The sky over the capital was briefly closed

Shortly after the attack, the airspace around Moscow’s Vnukovo airport was closed. Companion TASS in the aviation services specified that some of the flights were transferred to other air harbors of the capital.

However, less than an hour later the sky over Moscow was reopened to aircraft. It is noted that six departures and eight arrivals were postponed at Vnukovo. Landing five flights moved to other airports. Also, several flights were delayed at the capital’s Sheremetyevo and Domodedovo airports.

Related materials:

Drone attacks on Moscow continue

The previous UAV attack on Moscow took place on August 11. Then the air defense system eliminated the drone in the sky over the capital, and the wreckage of the device fell in the area of ​​Karamyshevskaya embankment. As a result of the incident, no one was injured.

On August 10, two drones were destroyed by air defense in the sky over the Maloyaroslavsky district of the Kaluga region and in the area of ​​the Central Ring Road over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region. According to the Ministry of Defense, the drones targeted objects in the Russian capital. Also, Ukrainian military drones tried to break into the territory of the Russian capital on August 9.

According to Crimean Senator Olga Kovitidi, it is possible to prevent attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory only by solving the tasks that were set by Russian President Vladimir Putin before the start of a special military operation. “Today the question is not about drones, but how to neutralize the current situation as a whole. Drones are just a manifestation of a big geopolitical problem for the whole of Europe,” she said.