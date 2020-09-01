The centers “My Documents” will now accept applications for the inclusion of orphans in the list for housing, the press service of the mayor and the government of Moscow said following a meeting of the presidium of the Moscow government.

The head of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, explained that it will be possible to submit an application for providing housing for orphans or children left without parental care at any center of public services “My Documents”. The mayor signed a relevant decree.

Previously, these documents were accepted by the guardianship and guardianship authorities. Transfer of this function to “My Documents” will help to provide this service in a simpler and more convenient way for applicants.

It is also reported that since 2011, the Moscow authorities have provided housing for more than 6,000 needy orphans and children left without parental care.

“Apartments are provided under specialized rental contracts (without the possibility of privatization for a certain time), which will protect orphans from the loss of housing as a result of fraudulent activities,” – said in a press release.