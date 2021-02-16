Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has significantly expanded the circle of participants in the “Museums for Children” project by including students from non-state educational institutions, according to the press service of the mayor and the capital’s government following a meeting of his presidium. The mayor signed a corresponding decree.

Within the framework of the project, which started on September 1, 2017, Moscow schoolchildren can visit more than 100 museums and exhibition halls of the city free of charge. These include all museums subordinate to the Moscow government and seven private museums: the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center, the Moscow Lights Museum, the Vadim Zadorozhny Museum of Technology, the International Numismatic Club, the Matvey Muravyov-Apostol House Museum, the Museum of Entrepreneurs, Patrons and benefactors, the Museum of Military Uniforms and the Shooting Chambers.

Since August 2018, schools can apply to the State Unitary Enterprise “Mosgortrans” for free transportation of groups of schoolchildren to museums. During the three and a half years of the project’s implementation, about 750,000 students visited Moscow museums free of charge.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the capital’s museums have suspended their work. This happened from March 17 to June 16, 2020 and from November 13, 2020 to January 21, 2021. On January 22, institutions reopened to the public, including within the framework of the “Museums for Children” project.

For free visits to museums, schoolchildren and college students must attach a social card or a Moskvenok card to the reader at the museum’s ticket office. Students of non-state educational institutions can use a social card or present a certificate of study signed by the head and stamped by the educational organization.