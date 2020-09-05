There is no second wave of the spread of the coronavirus, but what is happening in the regions is a continuation of the first wave. This was announced on September 5 by the mayor of Moscow Sergei Sobyanin.

“Today they are talking about the second wave of the pandemic, in fact, this is not the second wave – this is the passage of the first wave by different regions. Some regions have passed, like Moscow, basically this situation. It has not disappeared, but the maximum values ​​have gone. Other regions have just approached, third regions are at the epicenter of the pandemic, “he said on the air of the TV channel”Russia 24“.

According to Sobyanin, due to the different timing of the pandemic in the regions of the country, it is extremely important “to adjust by regions and sometimes by cities and municipalities.”

Earlier on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the practice of transferring additional powers to the heads of regions during the coronavirus pandemic helped not to stifle the economy and “not miss the strikes” of COVID-19.

On the same day, Sobyanin stressed that the mass industrial production of the COVID-19 vaccine will begin no earlier than December of this year.

As of September 5, 1,020,310 cases of coronavirus were detected in 85 regions in Russia. Over the entire period, 17,759 deaths were recorded, 838,126 people recovered.

