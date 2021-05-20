In Moscow, the situation with coronavirus infection remains difficult, but there is no explosive increase in the incidence. Mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin said this on Thursday, May 20, in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel.

“As for the situation, it remains difficult, but not dramatic, small growth, but no serious deviations or explosive growth is observed,” Sobyanin said.

He also called on citizens who are planning their vacation to get vaccinated, according to the city news agency “Moscow“. “If you have not been sick before, you do not have antibodies, you must be vaccinated. Do not risk your own health or the health of others. This is the first thing to do when preparing for a vacation, “Sobyanin emphasized.

Earlier on the same day, it was reported that over the past day in Russia, 9232 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in 85 regions.

Over the past 24 hours, 3,312 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Moscow. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,148,508 patients with coronavirus have been identified in the capital, 1,035,739 residents have recovered, 19,474 people have died. NSN…

The capital’s Department of Health said earlier that day that in Moscow, about 20% of hospital beds are in reserve for patients with COVID-19. At the same time, it is not planned to open new hospitals, reports RT…

On May 14, it became known that 99% of those vaccinated against coronavirus do not get an infection. On the same day, the mayor of the capital said that he retained antibodies to coronavirus almost a year after being vaccinated against COVID-19.

On May 10, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged citizens to continue to actively test for coronavirus and get vaccinated to overcome the pandemic. The head of state noted that about 21.5 million Russians have already been vaccinated, which is a good result.

Large-scale vaccination against coronavirus began in Moscow in early December last year, and it started across the country on January 18. The vaccination is given free of charge to everyone. Experts have repeatedly pointed out that vaccination will sooner form herd immunity and defeat the pandemic.

To date, four vaccines against COVID-19 have been registered in the country: Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, KoviVak and Sputnik Light.

All relevant information on the situation with coronavirus is available on the websites stopcoronavirus.rf and access to all.rf, as well as by the hashtag #WeVeTogether. Coronavirus hotline: 8 (800) 2000-112.