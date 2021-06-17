The Moscow authorities are very close to introducing tougher decisions on coronavirus restrictions. This was stated by the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin, reports Interfax…

“We are very close to tougher decisions – temporary but tough decisions on restrictions,” he said during a meeting with restaurateurs.

Sobyanin added that to date, 17,000 beds have been deployed in Moscow to treat patients, and soon there will be more than 20,000 beds. At the same time, he stressed that these are “not limitless opportunities.”

The mayor noted that if the dynamics of hospitalizations of patients with coronavirus continues, the city authorities will be forced to transfer more and more hospitals to work with COVID-19.

Earlier on June 17, Sobyanin said that the situation with the coronavirus in Moscow is rapidly deteriorating. He added that the dynamics of the spread of infection in the capital was unexpected, since more than 60 percent of citizens have immunity.

At the same time, the Moscow authorities do not plan to introduce a new lockdown in the capital, said the head of the Moscow Department of Trade and Services Alexei Nemeryuk. Thus, he denied the information of Forbes, which, with reference to its own source, published information about the introduction of a lockdown from June 20.