Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that control over the transfer of employees to remote work will allow not to close enterprises to combat the spread of coronavirus. He revealed a way to avoid tough restrictions in the capital in an interview with the Russia 1 TV channel. RIA News…

He recalled that the Moscow authorities require organizations to provide lists of workers who are transferred to remote work in order to monitor compliance with the instructions. “Unfortunately, there is no other option. In fact, this is the most “light option”, when enterprises do not close, none of the spheres of the economy is closed, ”the mayor concluded.

On October 9, Sobyanin warned of a crucial week over new restrictions in Moscow. He assured that the situation could be stabilized without new measures, but subject to compliance with all current regulations. Decisions such as extending school holidays and recommending citizens at risk not to leave their homes have yielded results, but not enough – the total passenger traffic in public transport has decreased by 10-11 percent compared to the end of September. The share of pensioners and citizens with chronic diseases among passengers decreased slightly.

Due to the strong increase in the number of new infections, the Moscow authorities have suspended free travel for Muscovites over 65 years of age or with chronic diseases until October 28. All enterprises and organizations of the city are obliged to inform the mayor’s office on a weekly basis about the transfer of at least 30 percent of employees to remote work.