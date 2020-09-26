Since September 27, the Moscow authorities will resume the work of the system of social services and support for citizens who must observe the home regime. This is stated in a message posted on website the mayor of the city Sergey Sobyanin.

“Starting tomorrow, the Moscow government will resume the work of the system of social services and support for citizens who must stay at home. A single hotline telephone number: 8-495-870-45-09, ”Sobyanin wrote.

He added that those who follow the home regime due to the coronavirus can order the delivery of medicines, groceries and basic necessities for free. The application must be left by the hotline number, the order will be fulfilled by social workers.

“Home delivery of medicines on preferential prescriptions to citizens registered in polyclinics will be carried out on an initiative basis. You don’t need to come for them on your own, you don’t need to submit an application, “the message says.

According to the mayor, the hotline can also be contacted for psychological assistance and support.

Since September 28, Muscovites over 65 years old and citizens suffering from chronic diseases have been advised not to leave their homes without the need to, and to temporarily refuse contacts with relatives and friends who live separately. “According to doctors, the superposition of two diseases: colds and coronavirus, is very dangerous and can have serious consequences,” Sobyanin explained.

Over the past week, the number of hospitalizations infected with coronavirus has increased by about 30 percent in Moscow. The city is prepared for an increase in morbidity, a significant reserve of beds has been created, clinics are provided with the necessary medicines and equipment.