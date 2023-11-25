Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported on November 26 that another unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), attempting to carry out an attack on the capital, was shot down by air defense forces in the urban district of Podolsk.

“Another drone attempting to carry out an attack on Moscow was shot down tonight by air defense forces in the urban district of Podolsk. There was also no preliminary damage or casualties after the fall of the debris,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Russian air defense system destroyed 11 Ukrainian UAVs over the Moscow, Tula, Kaluga and Bryansk regions.

At the same time, Sobyanin said that air defense forces shot down a UAV flying towards the capital in the Naro-Fominsk and Odintsovo urban districts. It was also possible to destroy several drones in the Bryansk, Tula and Kaluga regions. According to preliminary information, there were no casualties or serious damage. As Sobyanin noted, representatives of emergency services are working at the sites where drone debris fell.

The news is being updated