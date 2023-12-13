Sobyanin: Air defense in Naro-Fominsk repelled an attack by a drone flying towards Moscow

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin in his Telegram-channel reported that the air defense forces in Naro-Fominsk repelled a drone attack flying towards Moscow on the night of Thursday, December 14.

According to preliminary data, there was no damage or casualties at the site where the debris fell. Emergency services specialists are working at the scene of the incident.

On November 29, a drone was hit in Podolsk near Moscow. According to the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin, the drone was heading towards Moscow, and no damage or casualties were recorded at the site where the debris fell.

On December 7, Russian electronic warfare (EW) systems intercepted an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in the Voronezh region.