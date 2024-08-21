Sobyanin reported one of the largest drone attacks on Moscow

On the night of August 21, Moscow was subjected to one of the largest attempts at attack using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) since the start of the special operation (SO) in Ukraine. This was reported by the capital’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin on his Telegram channel.

In just two hours, the Russian Defense Ministry’s air defense forces shot down ten enemy drones. The mayor noted that the attacks were countered thanks to Moscow’s layered defense against drones.

We continue to monitor the situation Sergei Sobyanin mayor of moscow

There were no casualties in the attack on Moscow

Sobyanin specified that the drones flying towards Moscow were shot down in the Podolsk urban district. There were no casualties. The fallen debris did not cause any damage. Employees of all emergency and operational services promptly arrived at the scene of the emergency.

The report of the first destroyed UAV appeared at around 03:00 Moscow time.

Later, videos of air defense systems in action appeared online. The videos that were distributed showed drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) being destroyed in the night sky.

The Bryansk region was also attacked

At the same time as the attack on Moscow, the Bryansk region was attacked by Ukrainian drones. The head of the Russian region, Alexander Bogomaz, reported that the air defense forces found and destroyed seven Ukrainian UAVs in an hour. Later, he clarified that three more drones were shot down in the sky over the region. “There are no casualties or damage. Operational and emergency services are working on the spot,” he said.

Earlier, Ukrainian drones were destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the Kursk and Belgorod regions. Attempts by the Ukrainian Armed Forces to attack targets on Russian territory were thwarted on August 20 at around 19:00 Moscow time.