In Moscow, the stability of all thermal and energy systems has increased by 5-15% due to modernization. This was announced on Sunday, February 14, by Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

The mayor noted the importance of the smooth operation of the entire metropolitan infrastructure.

“For this, it is necessary to constantly invest money and resources to make this huge complex work properly. In recent years, all segments have become younger, become more reliable – the stability of all thermal and energy systems has increased from 5 to 15%, “Sobyanin said in an interview with the TV channel.Russia 1“.

The Mayor stressed that such successes are the result of “a huge work that continues.”

On the eve of the deputy mayor of the capital for housing and public utilities and improvement Pyotr Biryukov said that the entire city energy system is operating normally, despite the snowfall.

As the deputy mayor noted, emergency services are working to prevent any outages and failures.

On February 12, snow began to fall in the metropolitan area. The website of the city hall indicated that since the beginning of bad weather as of Saturday dropped out about 30 cm of precipitation. Snow removal is complicated by frosts up to 20 degrees at night and wind gusts up to 20 m / s.