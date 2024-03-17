Mayor Sobyanin: air defense forces destroyed a UAV flying towards Moscow in Domodedovo

Air defense forces (air defense) destroyed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flying towards Moscow in the Domodedovo urban district. Reported this to Telegram– channel mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin.

According to preliminary data, no one was injured. Significant destruction on the ground at the site where the drone debris fell was avoided, the mayor noted.