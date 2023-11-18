Sobyanin: Air defense shot down a UAV flying towards Moscow in the Bogorodsky urban district

The air defense system (air defense) shot down a drone flying towards Moscow. The mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced this.

The mayor clarified that the incident occurred in the Bogorodsky urban district. There are no preliminary damages or casualties as a result of falling debris. Emergency services are on the scene.

Related materials:

The Russian Ministry of Defense clarified that the incident occurred at 01:00 Moscow time on November 19. An aircraft-type drone of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was destroyed by air defense systems on duty.

Gorkovskoye Highway was blocked due to debris from a fallen drone

The wreckage of the drone fell on the Gorkovskoye Highway near the village of Monino near Moscow. According to the Mash Telegram channel, the debris hit one of the cars.

Traffic on the highway was promptly blocked in both directions. As a result of the emergency, a traffic jam formed on the highway; travel restrictions have now been lifted.

The moment the Ukrainian drone was destroyed over the Bogorodsky district in the Moscow region was caught on video. CCTV footage shows a bright flash appearing in the night sky. “The air defense system is working,” says the explanation for the video.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine began to use new types of drones

On November 16, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used Spanish drones for the first time in an attempt to attack targets on Russian territory. We are talking about a Spanish Columba-type drone from Spaitech. The device carried about 1.2 kilograms of S-4 explosives.

Related materials:

It also turned out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are converting initially reconnaissance Columba into drums at the Odessa NPP Spitek. On website Several characteristics of the modified drone are indicated. The UAV can operate for a maximum of two hours, rising to a height of up to 3 kilometers and covering a distance of up to 120 kilometers. At the same time, the device is capable of reaching speeds from 60 to 110 kilometers per hour. Military expert, director of the Museum of Air Defense Forces Yuri Knutov explained to Lenta.ru that the Ukrainian Armed Forces were counting on the inability of Russian electronic warfare systems (EW) to see the Spanish drone due to the peculiarities of its characteristics. This assumption turned out to be wrong, he noted.

Speaking about the use of drones by the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the front line, it should be noted the appearance in the sky of agro-industrial UAVs, nicknamed “Baba Yaga” by the Russian military. Military expert Alexey Zhivov spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru. According to him, such drones have become the greatest problem for participants in the special operation on many sectors of the front, especially in the Kherson direction. These agrodrones are capable of carrying six 82-mm mines at once, each of which weighs more than three kilograms. The specialist also pointed out that “Babu Yaga” is very difficult to suppress using electronic warfare, and the main means of combating them is a combination of a machine gun and a thermal imager.