Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin proposed to end the discussion about the monument that can be installed on Lubyanskaya Square, and leave this territory unchanged. The mayor of the capital announced this on February 26 on his pages in social networks.

According to him, experts concluded that the square needs an architectural dominant, the role of which is best suited for a monument to a person or event that left a bright mark in the history of the Fatherland. But monuments should not split, but unite people.

“After two days of voting, the supporters of Alexander Nevsky won by a small margin, but it is still obvious that public opinion was divided approximately in half. And the voting itself is increasingly turning into a confrontation between people holding different views. And this is not very good, ”Sobyanin wrote.

He thanked all citizens who participated in the discussion and asked them to agree with this decision.

“To tell the truth, today we have a huge number of more topical topics,” the Moscow mayor admitted, writes “Gazeta.ru“. The city authorities will return to this issue, Sobyanin promised.

As the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov commented on the situation, the decision on Lubyanka Square “was and remains the prerogative of the city authorities.”

Currently, about a quarter of a million Muscovites have voted in a poll to choose a monument to be erected on Lubyanskaya Square, with the candidacy of Grand Duke Alexander Nevsky taking the first place.

In addition to the commander, the shortlist included a revolutionary, the head of the Cheka Felix Dzerzhinsky. Voting, which began the day before, will last until March 5, notes TV channel 360 °.

On February 16, the commission of the Moscow Public Chamber for the development of civil society and public control announced that they would offer the townspeople to choose a monument to be installed on the Lubyanka.