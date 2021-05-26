Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin made a proposal to create coronavirus-free zones in the restaurants of the capital. He stated this during a meeting with entrepreneurs in Business.Technograd at VDNKh, reports RIA News…

According to the mayor, these areas will be able to accommodate people with vaccinations against COVID-19. “So that there are no further restrictions, we need to protect ourselves, for this we have everything,” he explained.

During the meeting, the entrepreneurs suggested that the mayor reduce control and supervisory activities and issue fines not immediately, but limit himself to warnings to begin with. Sobyanin noted that he would discuss this with the relevant departments.

