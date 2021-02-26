Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin proposed to close the topic of erecting a monument on the Lubyanka and to stop voting for the selection of a candidate for him. This is stated in the message on his website…

Related materials Fragments of the Union Panel TV, flying saucer and transformers – what remains of the Soviet legacy in Europe Not immediately built Its appearance was determined personally by Stalin: how the main hotel of Moscow appeared

At the moment, voting is underway on the Active Citizen portal, the participants choose between the creator of the All-Russian Extraordinary Commission for Combating Counter-Revolution and Sabotage (VChK) Felix Dzerzhinsky and Prince Alexander Nevsky.

Sobyanin pointed out that after two days, “the supporters of Alexander Nevsky won” by a small margin, but at the same time it is obvious that public opinion was divided approximately in half and the vote “more turns into a confrontation between people holding different views.” According to the mayor, Lubyanskaya Square “needs an architectural dominant, the role of which is best suited for a monument to a person or event that left a bright mark in the history of the Fatherland.”

He added that different points of view on history are inevitable, but monuments should strengthen, not split society. “Therefore, I think it is right to stop this process and leave Lubyanskaya Square as it is now,” he wrote, thanking all the participants in the discussion.

The idea of ​​returning the monument to Lubyanka began to be discussed again in February 2021. Then writers, journalists and bloggers turned to the Moscow mayor’s office and asked to consider moving the monument to Dzerzhinsky from the Muzeon art park to the Lubyanka. “Iron Felix” was repeatedly tried to return to its original place, but this did not happen due to public protests. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov said that such a question is the prerogative of the city authorities.

Alexey Venediktov, Deputy Chairman of the Public Chamber of the capital and editor-in-chief of the Ekho Moskvy radio station, made a proposal to vote on the Active Citizen portal in February 2021. He noted that unlike the organization of a citywide referendum, this will not require the adoption of new regulations. A few days later, Venediktov spoke about the decision of the Public Chamber to submit two candidates for the poll of the residents of the capital.