Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin proposed to close the topic of erecting a monument on the Lubyanka and to stop voting for the selection of a candidate for him. This is stated in the message on his website…

Sobyanin pointed out that after two days, “the supporters of Alexander Nevsky won” by a small margin, but at the same time it is obvious that public opinion was divided approximately in half and the vote “more turns into a confrontation between people holding different views.” According to the mayor, Lubyanskaya Square “needs an architectural dominant, the role of which is best suited for a monument to a person or event that left a bright mark in the history of the Fatherland.”

He added that different points of view on history are inevitable, but monuments should strengthen, not split society. “Therefore, I think it is right to stop this process and leave Lubyanskaya Square as it is now,” he wrote, thanking all the participants in the discussion.

Voting on the installation of the monument on Lubyanskaya Square began on Thursday, February 25, at 10.00 and was supposed to last until March 5 at several venues; the short-list included a monument to Felix Dzerzhinsky and Alexander Nevsky. As follows from the data on portal “Active citizen”, 55 percent of the townspeople voted for the monument to the prince.

A number of public figures previously proposed to return the monument to the Soviet politician Felix Dzerzhinsky to the square in the city center, in front of the former KGB building. Among them are Dmitry Puchkov (Goblin), Lesya Ryabtseva, Zakhar Prilepin and others. They signed a corresponding appeal to the Moscow mayor’s office. The initiative to find out the opinion of the townspeople was made by the Public Chamber of the city of Moscow. Experts believe that Lubyanka needs an architectural dominant. At different times, the square was decorated with a fountain, a monument and temporary compositions.

