Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that he intends to transfer all metropolitan services to electric vehicles. According to the mayor, today 80% of passenger traffic in the city is carried out by electric transport.

“80% of passenger traffic in the city is already carried out by electric transport. There are still buses, including private ones, with internal combustion engines, but we will transfer them to electric traction. We will gradually transfer all city services to electric vehicles, ”Sobyanin said on February 8 aif.ru.

In addition, he noted that in the matter of transport electrification, the city authorities plan to work with taxi companies so that taxis in Moscow also switch to electric traction.

“The more electric cars in a big city, the better the environment. And from the point of view of technology development, this is also useful, ”Sobyanin summed up, specifying that there is enough reserve in terms of energy capacities in the capital.

On February 7, the mayor announced that the Russian platform for the production of electric vehicles at the Moskvich plant was planned to be completed in two years. Own platform for the production of electric vehicles will allow the production of domestic electric vehicles with a large number of components manufactured in Russia.