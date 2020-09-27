The volume of vaccination against coronavirus will increase in Moscow. This was announced on September 27 on the air of “Russia 1” by the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin.

According to him, at present, none of the more than three thousand citizens who have been vaccinated have no problems. “We will continue to increase these volumes, inoculate other risk groups,” he said.

It is imperative to vaccinate if a person does not want to get sick, the mayor said. As he added, there are two options: getting vaccinated or at risk of getting sick. He cited himself as an example, specifying that he had been vaccinated a few months ago and was feeling well.

Sobyanin also urged residents of the city, in particular, elderly people over 65 years old and people with chronic diseases, to comply with the requirements of Rospotrebnadzor. This category of persons has a different immunity and a different course of the disease.

Earlier this week, Sobyanin asked townspeople over 65 to stay at home and not go out unnecessarily starting September 28. The day before, he announced a serious increase in the number of hospitalizations with COVID-19 in the capital. The headquarters explained that the situation with the coronavirus in Moscow is in line with the global trend.

