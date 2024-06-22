Sobyanin spoke about improving Moscow roads

In Moscow, work continues to improve street and road infrastructure. The mayor of the city, Sergei Sobyanin, spoke about this in his Telegram.channel.

According to Sobyanin, a multi-level interchange is currently being built in the east of the capital at the intersection of the Open Highway and the Moscow High-Speed ​​Diameter. The mayor promises that it will significantly improve the accessibility of the Bogorodskoye and Metrogorodok districts.

In addition, a section of the Kyiv highway near the village of Selyatino will be updated. At the moment, an overpass over the highway is being constructed. After completion of the work, the capacity of the M-3 highway and the southwestern section of the Central Ring Road will increase, and the accessibility of some villages in the Moscow region will improve.

In the west of Moscow, transport accessibility of block No. 7 of the Kuntsevo district will be improved. According to calculations, the work will be completed next year.

In September of this year, it is planned to complete the construction of a transport hub near the Rasskazovka metro station. “We will separate pedestrian and traffic flows, create comfortable transfer zones, and improve transport services in the surrounding areas,” Sobyanin wrote.

Earlier, Sobyanin and First Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Olga Skorobogatova signed an agreement to pay for metro travel in digital rubles.