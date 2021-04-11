The second wave of renovation in Moscow will be “cooler and bigger” than the first. This was announced by the mayor Sergei Sobyanin. His words lead RIA News Sunday, April 11th.

“Everywhere there is either design or construction in order to powerfully enter the first wave, build and then move on to the second wave, when the first part of the townspeople will move to the starting houses under the renovation program and old houses will be demolished nearby,” Sobyanin promised.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on the integrated development of territories, providing for renovations throughout the country. According to the law, the subjects have the right to independently approve programs for the demolition and reconstruction of apartment buildings. The degree of deterioration of buildings will be determined locally: for example, a house may be undergoing renovation, the overhaul of which is costly, and not just an emergency one.