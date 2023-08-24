Sobyanin presented the main directions for the development of the capital at the MUF

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin presented the main directions for the development of the capital at a business session Moscow Urban Forum (MUF-2023) in Zaryadye. About it informs Moscow City News Agency.

“The Moscow project is about how to make our city the coolest, best city in the world. Despite the huge number of difficulties, problems, crises that we all go through together with the country, we win, we go through these problems and become even stronger,” the mayor said.

The head of the capital spoke about plans for the construction of new metro lines and stations, the Moscow Central Diameters (MCD), as well as the formation of a new transport framework for the urban agglomeration. Sobyanin noted that large-scale programs are being implemented in the capital aimed at creating a high-quality urban environment, developing healthcare, sports, education, culture, a system of social protection for Muscovites and digital transformation of the city. In addition, the city has a program for the renovation of housing and industrial zones.

The Moscow Urban Forum will run until September 10. In parallel with the business program, the event hosts Urban Fest, an open festival with concerts, exhibitions, lectures and master classes. There are four major sites in the city. All events are free to attend, some events require registration.